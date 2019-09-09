Tunisia's foreign currency reserves rise to highest in two years

Shutterstock photo





TUNIS, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Tunisia's foreign currency reserves rose to the equivalent of 100 days of imports for the first time in two years as the tourism industry rebounded after years of stagnation, the central bank said on Monday.

This is the first time since July 2017 that foreign currency reserves have risen to the equivalent of 100 days.

The reserve rose to 17.76 billion dinars on Monday compared with 11 billion dinars in the same period last year with only 70 days of imports.

Tunisia expects to receive a record 9 million tourists by the end of 2019 after recovering from the impact of Islamist attacks targeting tourists in 2015.