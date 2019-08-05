Tumble by China's yuan sends most Asian currencies into a tailspin

Reuters





By Nikhil Nainan

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Currencies across Asia suffered sharp losses on Monday as China's yuan crossed the 7 per dollar level for the first time in over a decade, following escalation of the Sino-U.S. trade war to new heights.

The yuan sank nearly 1.5% to 7.042, breaching the key level for the first time since the global financial crisis in 2008. The closely-managed currency's move lower sets the stage potentially for a new front in the trade dispute.

The build-up of hostilities comes after U.S. President Donald Trump late last week declared he would slap 10% tariffs on $300 billion in Chinese imports, ending a month-long trade truce.

"We had anticipated that the PBOC would eventually devalue the currency in response to trade tensions but hadn't expected it to come quite this soon," Evans-Pritchard added.

Uncertainty engulfed Asian markets in general on Monday, with flows moving to safer bets, with the Japanese yen strengthening 0.6%.

Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone brokerage in Australia, said in a note the market "really does not need worries about a capital flight in China at this point in time and a subsequent tightening of financial conditions in the Chinese economy".

Trade-reliant economies such as South Korea took major hits on Monday. The won touched a three-year low of 1,218.3 per dollar, while the Taiwan dollar dropped 0.7%.

Also weighing on the won is its diplomatic spat with Japan, which tightened controls in July on exports to South Korea. This escalated a row over wartime forced labourers and sparking a boycott by South Korean consumers of Japanese products and services.

"The South Korean won is least favoured because of its country's spat with Japan over the latter's export ban," DBS said in a note.

India's rupee also fell to its weakest level since early March, ahead of a central bank meeting on Wednesday, at which DBS expects a 25 basis point rate cut.

Indonesia reported its weakest economic growth in two years in April-June, though the 5.05% figure matched market forecasts and did not move the rupiah , which was 0.7% lower at 14,270 to the dollar for the day.

The Thai and Philippine central banks have policy meetings this week amid a global easing wave as growth falters.

Thailand's baht , the strongest Asian currency this year, was marginally lower while the Philippine peso dropped 0.4% to 51.84 a dollar.

