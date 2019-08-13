Quantcast

TUI says robust business outweighs 737 MAX grounding, upholds outlook

By Reuters

Reuters


FRANKFURT, Aug 13 (Reuters) - European travel and tourism operator TUI , said on Tuesday that robust business outweighed problems with the grounding of Boeing's 737 MAX jets in its third quarter and it upheld its earnings outlook for the full year.

TUI stuck to its guidance for underlying earnings before interest, taxes, and amortisation (EBITA) to fall by up to 26% from last year when it was 1.177 billion euros ($1.32 billion).

TUI Chief Executive Fritz Joussen cited efficiency drives and cost reductions, but noted uncertainty around Brexit, aviation overcapacity to Spain and delayed bookings in the summer.

Group turnover rose by 3.7% to 4.745 billion euros.

($1 = 0.8935 euros)





This article appears in: Fundamental Analysis , World Markets , Stocks , Earnings
Referenced Symbols: BA ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar