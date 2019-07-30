Quantcast

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SIZE

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

The iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF ( SIZE ) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 204,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 33,000. Shares of SIZE were down about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Pfizer ( PFE ), trading down about 6% with over 55.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Advanced Micro Devices ( AMD ), off about 0.3% on volume of over 34.2 million shares. Zebra Technologies ( ZBRA ) is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 15.3% on the day, while Gartner ( IT ) is lagging other components of the iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF, trading lower by about 19.5%.

