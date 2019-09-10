Quantcast

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: RPV

The Invesco S&P 500- Pure Value ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 548,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 105,000. Shares of RPV were up about 0.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Ford Motor, trading down about 2.6% with over 39.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Bank of America, up about 1.7% on volume of over 31.2 million shares. LKQ is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 6.8% on the day, while Jacobs Engineering Group is lagging other components of the Invesco S&P 500- Pure Value ETF, trading lower by about 2.6%.

