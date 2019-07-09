The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 394,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 122,000. Shares of PICK were off about 1.5% on the day.
Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Freeport-mcmoran, trading down about 5% with over 11.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and United States Steel, off about 1.6% on volume of over 4.6 million shares. Global Brass and Copper Holdings is the component faring the best Tuesday, relatively unchanged on the day, while Timkensteel is lagging other components of the iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF, trading lower by about 5.1%.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PICK