Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: OMFL

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF ( OMFL ) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 1.1 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 74,000. Shares of OMFL were off about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Advanced Micro Devices ( AMD ), trading off about 0.7% with over 30.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Apple ( AAPL ), up about 1% on volume of over 14.0 million shares. Pilgrims Pride ( PPC ) is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 5.6% on the day, while The Madison Square Garden ( MSG ) is lagging other components of the Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF, trading lower by about 9.4%.

