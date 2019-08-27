Quantcast

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: KXI

The iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 129,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 78,000. Shares of KXI were up about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Altria Group, trading down about 1.2% with over 36.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Philip Morris International, off about 3.8% on volume of over 24.9 million shares. Costco Wholesale is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 3% on the day, while J.M. Smucker is lagging other components of the iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF, trading lower by about 9.3%.

