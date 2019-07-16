The iShares Global Comm Services ETF ( IXP ) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 115,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 34,000. Shares of IXP were down about 0.2% on the day.
Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were AT&T ( T
), trading off about 0.4% with over 10.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Comcast ( CMCSA
), up about 0.9% on volume of over 8.9 million shares. Tripadvisor ( TRIP
) is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 1.9% on the day, while Electronic Arts ( EA
) is lagging other components of the iShares Global Comm Services ETF, trading lower by about 3.2%.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IXP