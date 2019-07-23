Quantcast

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IXG

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

The iShares Global Financials ETF ( IXG ) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 207,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 54,000. Shares of IXG were up about 0.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Bank of America ( BAC ), trading up about 1.9% with over 36.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Itau Unibanco Banco Holding ( ITUB ), off about 0.7% on volume of over 11.2 million shares. Fifth Third Bancorp ( FITB ) is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 3.9% on the day, while Zions ( ZION ) is lagging other components of the iShares Global Financials ETF, trading lower by about 6.7%.

Tuesday&#39;s ETF with Unusual Volume: IXG VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IXG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , ETFs
Referenced Symbols: IXG , BAC , ITUB , FITB , ZION


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar