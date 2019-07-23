The iShares Global Financials ETF ( IXG ) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 207,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 54,000. Shares of IXG were up about 0.6% on the day.
Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Bank of America ( BAC
), trading up about 1.9% with over 36.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Itau Unibanco Banco Holding ( ITUB
), off about 0.7% on volume of over 11.2 million shares. Fifth Third Bancorp ( FITB
) is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 3.9% on the day, while Zions ( ZION
) is lagging other components of the iShares Global Financials ETF, trading lower by about 6.7%.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IXG