The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF ( IDEV ) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 1.5 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 44,000. Shares of IDEV were up about 0.5% on the day.
Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( TEVA
), trading off about 9.4% with over 29.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( MLCO
), up about 3.6% on volume of over 1.9 million shares.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IDEV