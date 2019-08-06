Quantcast

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IDEV

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF ( IDEV ) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 1.5 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 44,000. Shares of IDEV were up about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( TEVA ), trading off about 9.4% with over 29.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( MLCO ), up about 3.6% on volume of over 1.9 million shares.

Tuesday&#39;s ETF with Unusual Volume: IDEV VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IDEV

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , ETFs
Referenced Symbols: IDEV , TEVA , MLCO


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar