The First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 343,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 38,000. Shares of FXZ were down about 1.1% on the day.
Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Freeport-Mcmoran, trading down about 1.1% with over 6.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and United States Steel, down about 2.8% on volume of over 3.6 million shares. Alcoa is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 1.2% on the day, while Acuity Brands is lagging other components of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund ETF, trading lower by about 8%.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FXZ