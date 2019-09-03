The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund ETF ( FNX ) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 192,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 34,000. Shares of FNX were down about 1.8% on the day.
Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Chesapeake Energy ( CHK
), trading down about 5.6% with over 29.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Cleveland-Cliffs ( CLF
), down about 14.6% on volume of over 21.4 million shares. Emergent Biosolutions ( EBS
) is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 13.9% on the day.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FNX