The MSCI Argentina ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 337,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 114,000. Shares of ARGT were up about 1.8% on the day.
Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were YPF Sociedad Anonima, trading up about 0.8% with over 3.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Pan American Silver, down about 1.9% on volume of over 3.2 million shares. Irsa Inversiones Y Representaciones is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 8.7% on the day, while Adecoagro is lagging other components of the MSCI Argentina ETF, trading lower by about 2%.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: ARGT