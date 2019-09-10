Quantcast

Tuesday's ETF Movers: XOP, REZ

In trading on Tuesday, the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Denbury Resources, up about 16.3% and shares of California Resources, up about 13.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares Residential Real Estate ETF, down about 2.8% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Caretrust Reit, lower by about 4.1%, and shares of Sun Communities, lower by about 4% on the day.

