In trading on Tuesday, the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF ( XOP ) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of CNX Resources ( CNX ), up about 22.7% and shares of Southwestern Energy ( SWN ), up about 15.4% on the day.
And underperforming other ETFs today is the First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund ETF ( FGD
), down about 1.5% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Altria Group ( MO
), lower by about 3.8%, and shares of Macy's (M), lower by about 1.6% on the day.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: XOP, FGD