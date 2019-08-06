In trading on Tuesday, the SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF ( XAR ) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Transdigm Group ( TDG ), up about 14.3% and shares of BWX Technologies ( BWXT ), up about 13.1% on the day.
And underperforming other ETFs today is the Oil Services ETF ( OIH
), off about 3% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Superior Energy Services ( SPN
), lower by about 16.2%, and shares of C&J Energy Services (CJ), lower by about 6% on the day.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: XAR, OIH