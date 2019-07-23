In trading on Tuesday, the Vanguard Materials ETF ( VAW ) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Sherwin-Williams ( SHW ), up about 7.8% and shares of Graphic Packaging Holding ( GPK ), up about 5% on the day.
And underperforming other ETFs today is the Junior Gold Miners ETF ( GDXJ
), down about 1.4% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Continental Gold (CNL.CA), lower by about 7.6%, and shares of Guyana Goldfields (GUY.CA), lower by about 7.5% on the day.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: VAW, GDXJ