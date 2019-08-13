In trading on Tuesday, the iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Lam Research, up about 4.7% and shares of ON Semiconductor, up about 4.6% on the day.
And underperforming other ETFs today is the Gold Miners ETF, down about 1.7% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Gold Fields Limited, lower by about 5.1%, and shares of First Majestic Silver, lower by about 5% on the day.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: SOXX, GDX