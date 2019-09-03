In trading on Tuesday, the Silver Miners ETF ( SIL ) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Endeavour Silver ( EXK ), up about 15.5% and shares of Bear Creek Mining Corp (BCM.CA), up about 13.9% on the day.
And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF ( KRE
), down about 2.7% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Texas Capital Bancshares ( TCBI
), lower by about 4.7%, and shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial ( PGC
), lower by about 4.6% on the day.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: SIL, KRE