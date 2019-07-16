In trading on Tuesday, the iShares Transportation Average ETF ( IYT ) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( JBHT ), up about 6.1% and shares of Jetblue Airways ( JBLU ), up about 4.3% on the day.
And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF ( XOP
), down about 2.7% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Range Resources ( RRC
), lower by about 8.8%, and shares of Centennial Resource Development (CDEV), lower by about 7.4% on the day.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: IYT, XOP