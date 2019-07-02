In trading on Tuesday, the Junior Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Eldorado Gold Ordinary Shares, up about 8.5% and shares of New Gold, up about 8% on the day.
And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, down about 3.2% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Penn Virginia, lower by about 7%, and shares of Oasis Petroleum, lower by about 6.8% on the day.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: GDXJ, XOP