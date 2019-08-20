In trading on Tuesday, the Junior Gold Miners ETF ( GDXJ ) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Gold Fields ( GFI ), up about 8.3% and shares of McEwen Mining ( MUX ), up about 7.7% on the day.
And underperforming other ETFs today is the Oil Services ETF ( OIH
), down about 1.9% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Nabors Industries ( NBR
), lower by about 6.3%, and shares of McDermott International (MDR), lower by about 4.5% on the day.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: GDXJ, OIH