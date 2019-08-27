Tuesday's ETF Movers: GDX, XOP

In trading on Tuesday, the Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Coeur Mining, up about 7.3% and shares of Oceanagold, up about 6% on the day.
And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, off about 1.4% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Chesapeake Energy, lower by about 8.7%, and shares of Range Resources, lower by about 6.1% on the day.
