In trading on Tuesday, the First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Fibrogen, up about 4.6% and shares of Bluebird Bio, up about 3.2% on the day.
And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF, down about 2.3% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Peabody Energy, lower by about 5.3%, and shares of Freeport-mcmoran, lower by about 5% on the day.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: FBT, XME