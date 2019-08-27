Quantcast

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Materials

The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.4%. Within the sector, Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC) and WEC Energy Group Inc (Symbol: WEC) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.0% and 1.9%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs , one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.5% on the day, and up 19.87% year-to-date. Exelon Corp, meanwhile, is up 5.70% year-to-date, and WEC Energy Group Inc is up 41.25% year-to-date. Combined, EXC and WEC make up approximately 9.1% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, losing just 0.3%. Among large Materials stocks, Newmont Goldcorp Corp (Symbol: NEM) and Vulcan Materials Co (Symbol: VMC) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.6% and 1.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLB ), which is flat on the day in midday trading, and up 10.30% on a year-to-date basis. Newmont Goldcorp Corp, meanwhile, is up 21.27% year-to-date, and Vulcan Materials Co is up 43.49% year-to-date. Combined, NEM and VMC make up approximately 8.2% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +0.4%
Materials -0.3%
Technology & Communications -0.4%
Industrial -0.4%
Services -0.6%
Healthcare -0.6%
Financial -0.6%
Consumer Products -0.8%
Energy -1.0%

Referenced Symbols: XLB , EXC , WEC , XLU , NEM


