Tuesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Financial

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Utilities companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 1.0%. Within that group, NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) and Southern Company (Symbol: SO) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.4% and 2.1%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs , one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 1.2% on the day, and up 21.42% year-to-date. NextEra Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 31.26% year-to-date, and Southern Company is up 39.57% year-to-date. Combined, NEE and SO make up approximately 19.6% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, losing just 0.8%. Among large Financial stocks, Everest Re Group Ltd (Symbol: RE) and HCP Inc (Symbol: HCP) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.6% and 2.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLF ), which is down 1.3% in midday trading, and up 12.70% on a year-to-date basis. Everest Re Group Ltd, meanwhile, is up 12.18% year-to-date, and HCP Inc is up 31.33% year-to-date. RE makes up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +1.0% Financial -0.8% Consumer Products -0.9% Healthcare -1.2% Energy -1.2% Services -1.3% Materials -1.4% Technology & Communications -1.5% Industrial -1.8%

