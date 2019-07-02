Quantcast

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Financial

By BNK Invest,

The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Utilities sector, up 1.3%. Within that group, Entergy Corp (Symbol: ETR) and AES Corp. (Symbol: AES) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.0% and 2.0%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs , one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 1.5% on the day, and up 15.78% year-to-date. Entergy Corp, meanwhile, is up 22.99% year-to-date, and AES Corp. is up 20.19% year-to-date. Combined, ETR and AES make up approximately 3.9% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, higher by 0.2%. Among large Financial stocks, HCP Inc (Symbol: HCP) and Welltower Inc (Symbol: WELL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.0% and 2.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLF ), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and up 18.19% on a year-to-date basis. HCP Inc, meanwhile, is up 19.12% year-to-date, and Welltower Inc is up 23.66% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +1.3%
Financial +0.2%
Services 0.0%
Healthcare 0.0%
Consumer Products -0.3%
Technology & Communications -0.3%
Industrial -0.3%
Materials -0.5%
Energy -2.3%

