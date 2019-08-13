Tuesday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Services

The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 2.0%. Within that group, Symantec Corp (Symbol: SYMC) and Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 5.7% and 4.6%, respectively. Among technology ETFs , one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 2.5% on the day, and up 28.84% year-to-date. Symantec Corp, meanwhile, is up 22.01% year-to-date, and Apple Inc is up 34.35% year-to-date. Combined, SYMC and AAPL make up approximately 17.1% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, up 1.6%. Among large Services stocks, Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) and L Brands, Inc (Symbol: LB) are the most notable, showing a gain of 6.8% and 4.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF ( IYC ), which is up 1.5% in midday trading, and up 19.98% on a year-to-date basis. Best Buy Inc, meanwhile, is up 36.95% year-to-date, and L Brands, Inc, is down 7.99% year-to-date. Combined, BBY and LB make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +2.0% Services +1.6% Healthcare +1.6% Materials +1.4% Industrial +1.3% Consumer Products +1.2% Financial +1.2% Energy +1.1% Utilities +0.2%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »