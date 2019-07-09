Tuesday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Energy

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Technology & Communications stocks are the best performing sector, up 0.2%. Within that group, Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR ) and Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.2% and 2.6%, respectively. Among technology ETFs , one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 0.2% on the day, and up 29.15% year-to-date. Twitter Inc, meanwhile, is up 30.94% year-to-date, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc is up 78.11% year-to-date. AMD makes up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
The next best performing sector is the Energy sector, up 0.1%. Among large Energy stocks, Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) and HollyFrontier Corp (Symbol: HFC) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.5% and 1.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLE ), which is flat on the day in midday trading, and up 12.08% on a year-to-date basis. Valero Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 12.53% year-to-date, and HollyFrontier Corp, is down 7.57% year-to-date. Combined, VLO and HFC make up approximately 3.5% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Technology & Communications
|+0.2%
|Energy
|+0.1%
|Financial
|0.0%
|Services
|-0.2%
|Healthcare
|-0.2%
|Utilities
|-0.3%
|Industrial
|-0.5%
|Consumer Products
|-0.8%
|Materials
|-1.0%
