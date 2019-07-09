Quantcast

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Energy

By BNK Invest,

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Technology & Communications stocks are the best performing sector, up 0.2%. Within that group, Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR ) and Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.2% and 2.6%, respectively. Among technology ETFs , one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 0.2% on the day, and up 29.15% year-to-date. Twitter Inc, meanwhile, is up 30.94% year-to-date, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc is up 78.11% year-to-date. AMD makes up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Energy sector, up 0.1%. Among large Energy stocks, Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) and HollyFrontier Corp (Symbol: HFC) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.5% and 1.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLE ), which is flat on the day in midday trading, and up 12.08% on a year-to-date basis. Valero Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 12.53% year-to-date, and HollyFrontier Corp, is down 7.57% year-to-date. Combined, VLO and HFC make up approximately 3.5% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Technology & Communications+0.2%
Energy+0.1%
Financial0.0%
Services-0.2%
Healthcare-0.2%
Utilities-0.3%
Industrial-0.5%
Consumer Products-0.8%
Materials-1.0%

