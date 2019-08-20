Tuesday Sector Leaders: Services, Utilities

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Services stocks are the best performing sector, losing just 0.3%. Within the sector, Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) and Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.5% and 3.8%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs , one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 0.1% on the day, and up 19.55% year-to-date. Home Depot Inc, meanwhile, is up 28.10% year-to-date, and Lowe's Companies Inc is up 8.48% year-to-date. Combined, HD and LOW make up approximately 8.1% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, losing just 0.4%. Among large Utilities stocks, Duke Energy Corp (Symbol: DUK) and WEC Energy Group Inc (Symbol: WEC) are the most notable, showing a gain of 0.4% and 0.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLU ), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and up 18.09% on a year-to-date basis. Duke Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 8.71% year-to-date, and WEC Energy Group Inc is up 35.04% year-to-date. Combined, DUK and WEC make up approximately 11.1% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services -0.3% Utilities -0.4% Healthcare -0.5% Technology & Communications -0.5% Industrial -0.5% Energy -0.6% Consumer Products -0.9% Financial -1.0% Materials -1.2%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »