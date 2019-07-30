In trading on Tuesday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.7%. Leading the group were shares of CNX Resources Corp ( CNX ), up about 22.7% and shares of Nabors Industries ( NBR ) up about 18.8% on the day.
Also showing relative strength are general contractors & builders shares, up on the day by about 2.8% as a group, led by Cavco Industries ( CVCO
), trading up by about 11.4% and Skyline Champion ( SKY
), trading higher by about 8.7% on Tuesday.
VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, General Contractors & Builders