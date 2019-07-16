Tuesday Sector Leaders: Materials, Industrial

The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Materials sector, up 0.8%. Within the sector, Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW) and LyondellBasell Industries NV (Symbol: LYB) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.5% and 2.5%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs , one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is up 0.5% on the day, and up 17.33% year-to-date. Dow Inc, meanwhile, is up 6.25% year-to-date, and LyondellBasell Industries NV is up 8.35% year-to-date. Combined, DOW and LYB make up approximately 8.5% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next best performing sector is the Industrial sector, higher by 0.5%. Among large Industrial stocks, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT) and United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 6.1% and 3.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLI ), which is up 0.8% in midday trading, and up 23.32% on a year-to-date basis. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., meanwhile, is up 6.09% year-to-date, and United Airlines Holdings Inc is up 12.62% year-to-date. Combined, JBHT and UAL make up approximately 1.3% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change Materials +0.8% Industrial +0.5% Consumer Products +0.3% Services +0.1% Financial -0.2% Healthcare -0.5% Utilities -0.8% Technology & Communications -0.9% Energy -1.8%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »