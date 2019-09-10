Tuesday Sector Leaders: Materials, Energy

The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Materials sector, higher by 1.7%. Within that group, Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) and Eastman Chemical Co (Symbol: EMN) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.5% and 5.4%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs , one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is up 0.5% on the day, and up 14.48% year-to-date. Mosaic Co , meanwhile, is down 26.70% year-to-date, and Eastman Chemical Co is up 3.30% year-to-date. Combined, MOS and EMN make up approximately 2.7% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next best performing sector is the Energy sector, up 1.0%. Among large Energy stocks, Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) and Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.9% and 3.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLE ), which is up 1.3% in midday trading, and up 8.27% on a year-to-date basis. Schlumberger Ltd, meanwhile, is up 8.52% year-to-date, and Diamondback Energy, Inc. is up 8.12% year-to-date. Combined, SLB and FANG make up approximately 6.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Materials +1.7% Energy +1.0% Healthcare +0.5% Services +0.4% Consumer Products +0.3% Industrial +0.2% Financial -0.1% Technology & Communications -0.5% Utilities -0.6%

