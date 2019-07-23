Tuesday Sector Leaders: Materials, Consumer Products

The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Materials sector, up 1.7%. Within the sector, Sherwin-Williams Co (Symbol: SHW) and Celanese Corp (Symbol: CE) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 7.3% and 3.8%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs , one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is up 1.7% on the day, and up 18.48% year-to-date. Sherwin-Williams Co , meanwhile, is up 24.58% year-to-date, and Celanese Corp is up 23.26% year-to-date. Combined, SHW and CE make up approximately 7.7% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, up 1.1%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS) and Coca-Cola Co (Symbol: KO) are the most notable, showing a gain of 8.7% and 5.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF ( IYK ), which is up 1.0% in midday trading, and up 18.99% on a year-to-date basis. Hasbro, Inc., meanwhile, is up 46.81% year-to-date, and Coca-Cola Co is up 15.97% year-to-date. Combined, HAS and KO make up approximately 10.0% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Materials +1.7% Consumer Products +1.1% Industrial +1.1% Healthcare +0.8% Financial +0.8% Technology & Communications +0.4% Energy +0.2% Services +0.1% Utilities -0.4%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »