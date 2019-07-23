Quantcast

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Materials, Consumer Products

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Materials sector, up 1.7%. Within the sector, Sherwin-Williams Co (Symbol: SHW) and Celanese Corp (Symbol: CE) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 7.3% and 3.8%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs , one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is up 1.7% on the day, and up 18.48% year-to-date. Sherwin-Williams Co , meanwhile, is up 24.58% year-to-date, and Celanese Corp is up 23.26% year-to-date. Combined, SHW and CE make up approximately 7.7% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, up 1.1%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS) and Coca-Cola Co (Symbol: KO) are the most notable, showing a gain of 8.7% and 5.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF ( IYK ), which is up 1.0% in midday trading, and up 18.99% on a year-to-date basis. Hasbro, Inc., meanwhile, is up 46.81% year-to-date, and Coca-Cola Co is up 15.97% year-to-date. Combined, HAS and KO make up approximately 10.0% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Market News Video

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Materials +1.7%
Consumer Products +1.1%
Industrial +1.1%
Healthcare +0.8%
Financial +0.8%
Technology & Communications +0.4%
Energy +0.2%
Services +0.1%
Utilities -0.4%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: IYK , SHW , CE , XLB , HAS


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar