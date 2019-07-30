Tuesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Materials

The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Energy sector, higher by 2.4%. Within the sector, National Oilwell Varco Inc (Symbol: NOV) and Noble Energy Inc (Symbol: NBL) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 10.5% and 6.1%, respectively. Among energy ETFs , one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.1% on the day, and up 11.60% year-to-date. National Oilwell Varco Inc, meanwhile, is down 10.70% year-to-date, and Noble Energy Inc is up 19.30% year-to-date. Combined, NOV and NBL make up approximately 1.6% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, higher by 0.9%. Among large Materials stocks, Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (Symbol: MLM) and Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) are the most notable, showing a gain of 8.6% and 5.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLB ), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and up 18.20% on a year-to-date basis. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc., meanwhile, is up 42.08% year-to-date, and Mosaic Co , is down 14.09% year-to-date. Combined, MLM and MOS make up approximately 3.5% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +2.4% Materials +0.9% Healthcare -0.1% Financial -0.1% Technology & Communications -0.1% Industrial -0.2% Consumer Products -0.5% Services -0.5% Utilities -0.9%

