Tuesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Materials

The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Energy sector, higher by 2.4%. Within the sector, National Oilwell Varco Inc (Symbol: NOV) and Noble Energy Inc (Symbol: NBL) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 10.5% and 6.1%, respectively. Among energy ETFs , one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.1% on the day, and up 11.60% year-to-date. National Oilwell Varco Inc, meanwhile, is down 10.70% year-to-date, and Noble Energy Inc is up 19.30% year-to-date. Combined, NOV and NBL make up approximately 1.6% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, higher by 0.9%. Among large Materials stocks, Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (Symbol: MLM) and Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) are the most notable, showing a gain of 8.6% and 5.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLB ), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and up 18.20% on a year-to-date basis. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc., meanwhile, is up 42.08% year-to-date, and Mosaic Co , is down 14.09% year-to-date. Combined, MLM and MOS make up approximately 3.5% of the underlying holdings of XLB.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+2.4%
|Materials
|+0.9%
|Healthcare
|-0.1%
|Financial
|-0.1%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.1%
|Industrial
|-0.2%
|Consumer Products
|-0.5%
|Services
|-0.5%
|Utilities
|-0.9%
