Tuesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Services

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Within the sector, Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC) and AES Corp. (Symbol: AES) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.1% and 1.5%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs , one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.5% on the day, and up 14.99% year-to-date. Exelon Corp, meanwhile, is up 4.23% year-to-date, and AES Corp. is up 18.15% year-to-date. Combined, EXC and AES make up approximately 6.9% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, up 0.1%. Among large Services stocks, PulteGroup Inc (Symbol: PHM) and Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (Symbol: IPG) are the most notable, showing a loss of 7.2% and 2.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF ( IYC ), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and up 23.03% on a year-to-date basis. PulteGroup Inc, meanwhile, is up 20.43% year-to-date, and Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. is up 10.11% year-to-date. IPG makes up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Materials +1.7% Consumer Products +1.1% Industrial +1.1% Healthcare +0.8% Financial +0.8% Technology & Communications +0.4% Energy +0.2% Services +0.1% Utilities -0.4%

