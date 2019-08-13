Tuesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Energy

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Utilities companies are underperforming other sectors, up 0.2%. Within that group, Southern Company (Symbol: SO) and FirstEnergy Corp (Symbol: FE) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 1.7% and 0.8%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs , one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.1% on the day, and up 16.62% year-to-date. Southern Company , meanwhile, is up 34.18% year-to-date, and FirstEnergy Corp is up 20.69% year-to-date. Combined, SO and FE make up approximately 9.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, higher by 1.1%. Among large Energy stocks, Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. (Symbol: COG) and Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.6% and 1.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLE ), which is up 1.0% in midday trading, and up 4.81% on a year-to-date basis. Cabot Oil & Gas Corp., meanwhile, is down 22.46% year-to-date, and Occidental Petroleum Corp, is down 25.28% year-to-date. Combined, COG and OXY make up approximately 3.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +2.0% Services +1.6% Healthcare +1.6% Materials +1.4% Industrial +1.3% Consumer Products +1.2% Financial +1.2% Energy +1.1% Utilities +0.2%

