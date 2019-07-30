Tuesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Consumer Products

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Utilities companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.9% loss. Within that group, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (Symbol: PEG) and Sempra Energy (Symbol: SRE) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 1.8% and 1.8%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs , one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 1.0% on the day, and up 14.51% year-to-date. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, meanwhile, is up 13.73% year-to-date, and Sempra Energy is up 28.41% year-to-date. Combined, PEG and SRE make up approximately 8.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Under Armour Inc (Symbol: UA) and Under Armour Inc (Symbol: UAA) are the most notable, showing a loss of 13.8% and 12.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF ( IYK ), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and up 19.85% on a year-to-date basis. Under Armour Inc, meanwhile, is up 29.96% year-to-date, and Under Armour Inc is up 36.19% year-to-date. Combined, UA and UAA make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +2.4% Materials +0.9% Healthcare -0.1% Financial -0.1% Technology & Communications -0.1% Industrial -0.2% Consumer Products -0.5% Services -0.5% Utilities -0.9%

