In trading on Tuesday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Nabors Industries, off about 8.2% and shares of Lonestar Resources off about 8% on the day.
Also lagging the market Tuesday are oil & gas equipment & services shares, down on the day by about 1.8% as a group, led down by Superior Energy Services, trading lower by about 10.1% and Select Energy Services, trading lower by about 9.7%.
VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Oil & Gas Equipment & Services