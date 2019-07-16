In trading on Tuesday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of PEDEVCO Corp ( PED ), down about 9.5% and shares of Range Resources Corp ( RRC ) down about 8.8% on the day.
Also lagging the market Tuesday are gas utilities shares, down on the day by about 0.8% as a group, led down by Ferrellgas Partners LP ( FGP
), trading lower by about 7.8% and Antero Midstream Corp ( AM
), trading lower by about 1.9%.
VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Gas Utilities