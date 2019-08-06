In trading on Tuesday, metals & mining shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of UR Energy ( URG ), off about 8.8% and shares of Intrepid Potash ( IPI ) down about 8.7% on the day.
Also lagging the market Tuesday are paper & forest products shares, down on the day by about 1.8% as a group, led down by Louisiana-Pacific Corporation ( LPX
), trading lower by about 8.9% and Clearwater Paper Corporation ( CLW
), trading lower by about 4.6%.
VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Laggards: Metals & Mining, Paper & Forest Products