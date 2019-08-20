Tuesday Sector Laggards: Materials, Financial

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Materials sector, showing a 1.2% loss. Within that group, Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW) and LyondellBasell Industries NV (Symbol: LYB) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.1% and 3.0%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs , one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 1.1% on the day, and up 12.94% year-to-date. Dow Inc, meanwhile, is down 11.71% year-to-date, and LyondellBasell Industries NV, is down 10.17% year-to-date. Combined, DOW and LYB make up approximately 7.9% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 1.0% loss. Among large Financial stocks, Macerich Co (Symbol: MAC) and Unum Group (Symbol: UNM) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.5% and 2.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLF ), which is down 1.1% in midday trading, and up 12.63% on a year-to-date basis. Macerich Co , meanwhile, is down 29.29% year-to-date, and Unum Group, is down 7.35% year-to-date. UNM makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services -0.3% Utilities -0.4% Healthcare -0.5% Technology & Communications -0.5% Industrial -0.5% Energy -0.6% Consumer Products -0.9% Financial -1.0% Materials -1.2%

