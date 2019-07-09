Tuesday Sector Laggards: Materials, Consumer Products

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Materials sector, showing a 1.0% loss. Within the sector, Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) and LyondellBasell Industries NV (Symbol: LYB) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.7% and 3.2%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs , one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 1.0% on the day, and up 15.31% year-to-date. Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold, meanwhile, is up 5.77% year-to-date, and LyondellBasell Industries NV is up 4.14% year-to-date. Combined, FCX and LYB make up approximately 6.3% of the underlying holdings of XLB.
The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 0.8% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) and Molson Coors Brewing Co. (Symbol: TAP) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.4% and 2.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF ( IYK ), which is down 0.8% in midday trading, and up 16.56% on a year-to-date basis. Constellation Brands Inc, meanwhile, is up 22.42% year-to-date, and Molson Coors Brewing Co., is down 0.36% year-to-date. Combined, STZ and TAP make up approximately 2.0% of the underlying holdings of IYK.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Technology & Communications
|+0.2%
|Energy
|+0.1%
|Financial
|0.0%
|Services
|-0.2%
|Healthcare
|-0.2%
|Utilities
|-0.3%
|Industrial
|-0.5%
|Consumer Products
|-0.8%
|Materials
|-1.0%
