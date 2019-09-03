Tuesday Sector Laggards: Industrial, Technology & Communications

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Industrial stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.8% loss. Within the sector, Wabtec Corp (Symbol: WAB) and Parker Hannifin Corp (Symbol: PH) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 4.9% and 3.6%, respectively. Among industrial ETFs , one ETF following the sector is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLI), which is down 1.8% on the day, and up 16.73% year-to-date. Wabtec Corp, meanwhile, is down 5.75% year-to-date, and Parker Hannifin Corp is up 8.78% year-to-date. Combined, WAB and PH make up approximately 1.5% of the underlying holdings of XLI.
The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 1.5% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, DXC Technology Co (Symbol: DXC) and Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.6% and 3.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLK ), which is down 1.5% in midday trading, and up 27.26% on a year-to-date basis. DXC Technology Co, meanwhile, is down 40.00% year-to-date, and Broadcom Inc is up 8.95% year-to-date. Combined, DXC and AVGO make up approximately 2.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Utilities
|+1.0%
|Financial
|-0.8%
|Consumer Products
|-0.9%
|Healthcare
|-1.2%
|Energy
|-1.2%
|Services
|-1.3%
|Materials
|-1.4%
|Technology & Communications
|-1.5%
|Industrial
|-1.8%
