Tuesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Technology & Communications

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Energy sector, showing a 1.8% loss. Within that group, Cimarex Energy Co (Symbol: XEC) and Apache Corp (Symbol: APA) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.9% and 4.3%, respectively. Among energy ETFs , one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.4% on the day, and up 11.67% year-to-date. Cimarex Energy Co, meanwhile, is down 17.88% year-to-date, and Apache Corp, is down 2.08% year-to-date. Combined, XEC and APA make up approximately 1.3% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 0.9% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) and NetApp, Inc. (Symbol: NTAP) are the most notable, showing a loss of 6.4% and 3.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLK ), which is down 1.0% in midday trading, and up 30.91% on a year-to-date basis. Western Digital Corp, meanwhile, is up 41.09% year-to-date, and NetApp, Inc. is up 0.18% year-to-date. Combined, WDC and NTAP make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change Materials +0.8% Industrial +0.5% Consumer Products +0.3% Services +0.1% Financial -0.2% Healthcare -0.5% Utilities -0.8% Technology & Communications -0.9% Energy -1.8%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »