Tuesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Materials

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 2.3% loss. Within the sector, EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG) and Apache Corp (Symbol: APA) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.4% and 5.3%, respectively. Among energy ETFs , one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.9% on the day, and up 11.02% year-to-date. EOG Resources, Inc., meanwhile, is up 1.52% year-to-date, and Apache Corp is up 7.28% year-to-date. Combined, EOG and APA make up approximately 5.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Among large Materials stocks, Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) and Eastman Chemical Co (Symbol: EMN) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.9% and 2.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLB ), which is down 0.4% in midday trading, and up 17.35% on a year-to-date basis. Mosaic Co , meanwhile, is down 15.71% year-to-date, and Eastman Chemical Co is up 7.62% year-to-date. Combined, MOS and EMN make up approximately 3.0% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +1.3% Financial +0.2% Services 0.0% Healthcare 0.0% Consumer Products -0.3% Technology & Communications -0.3% Industrial -0.3% Materials -0.5% Energy -2.3%

