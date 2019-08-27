Quantcast

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Consumer Products

By BNK Invest,

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Energy sector, showing a 1.0% loss. Within the sector, Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) and Cimarex Energy Co (Symbol: XEC) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 2.7% and 2.3%, respectively. Among energy ETFs , one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.8% on the day, and down 0.89% year-to-date. Valero Energy Corp, meanwhile, is down 0.75% year-to-date, and Cimarex Energy Co, is down 38.64% year-to-date. Combined, VLO and XEC make up approximately 3.3% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 0.8% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, J.M. Smucker Co. (Symbol: SJM) and Philip Morris International Inc (Symbol: PM) are the most notable, showing a loss of 8.1% and 7.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF ( IYK ), which is down 0.4% in midday trading, and up 15.65% on a year-to-date basis. J.M. Smucker Co., meanwhile, is up 13.81% year-to-date, and Philip Morris International Inc is up 11.48% year-to-date. Combined, SJM and PM make up approximately 6.0% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +0.4%
Materials -0.3%
Technology & Communications -0.4%
Industrial -0.4%
Services -0.6%
Healthcare -0.6%
Financial -0.6%
Consumer Products -0.8%
Energy -1.0%

