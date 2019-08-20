In trading on Tuesday, apparel stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of J. Jill ( JILL ), off about 8.3% and shares of Tailored Brands ( TLRD ) off about 7.1% on the day.
Also lagging the market Tuesday are oil & gas exploration & production shares, down on the day by about 1.4% as a group, led down by Montage Resources Corporation ( MR
), trading lower by about 8.8% and Mammoth Energy Services ( TUSK
), trading lower by about 7.5%.
VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Laggards: Apparel Stores, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks