Tuesday Sector Laggards: Apparel Stores, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

In trading on Tuesday, apparel stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of J. Jill ( JILL ), off about 8.3% and shares of Tailored Brands ( TLRD ) off about 7.1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are oil & gas exploration & production shares, down on the day by about 1.4% as a group, led down by Montage Resources Corporation ( MR ), trading lower by about 8.8% and Mammoth Energy Services ( TUSK ), trading lower by about 7.5%.

This article appears in: Investing , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: JILL , TLRD , MR , TUSK


