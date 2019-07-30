InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a new public beta. Today, we'll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

Source: Shutterstock

iOS 13 Public Beta : The fourth version of the iOS 13 public beta is now available for download , reports BGR . This new update gives public beta testers a chance to try out all the new features coming in iOS 13 before its final release. It also comes out just one day after the newest version of the iOS 13 developer beta. To go along with the iOS 13 public beta is a new public beta for iPadOS 13. This is a split off of iOS that works specifically with the tech company's tablets.

AR Art : Apple is introducing new ways to experience art with AR , MacRumors notes. The tech company is setting up AR art walks in and around its stores. These AR art walks will feature pieces from several contemporary artists. The art walks are currently only available at select AAPL stores. This includes locations in San Francisco, New York, London, Paris, Hong Kong, and Tokyo.

Japan Stores : Apple is planning to expand its retail presence in Japan , reports 9to5Mac . The company is going to be opening up two additional retail stores in the country. It plans to have these new locations opening their doors sometime this year. Rumors have been claiming that new AAPL stores are coming to Lazona Kawasaki Plaza in the Kanagawa Prefecture and the Marunouchi district in Tokyo.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities. Compare Brokers

The post Tuesday Apple Rumors: New iOS 13 Public Beta Out appeared first on InvestorPlace .